Renata Spinks, Marine Corps deputy chief information officer, and Brian DeLong, Space Force chief technology officer for enterprise ground services, discuss how the cloud meets the needs of warfighters during Federal News Network’s 2023 DOD Cloud Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 15:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877197
|Filename:
|DOD_109525822
|Length:
|00:50:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Experts Discuss How Cloud Exchange Supports Warfighters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT