Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Experts Discuss How Cloud Exchange Supports Warfighters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Renata Spinks, Marine Corps deputy chief information officer, and Brian DeLong, Space Force chief technology officer for enterprise ground services, discuss how the cloud meets the needs of warfighters during Federal News Network’s 2023 DOD Cloud Exchange.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 15:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877197
    Filename: DOD_109525822
    Length: 00:50:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Experts Discuss How Cloud Exchange Supports Warfighters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT