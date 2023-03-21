Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 APBI Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Maj. Gen. Tom O'Connor and AMCOM Ombudsman Terri Schwierling talk about this years Advance Planning Briefings to Industry (APBI). This years APBI theme was, "Government-Industry Partnership to Sustain Modernization and Readiness Beyond 2030." This three day event allowed members of industry to interact with multiple organizations across Redstone Arsenal. Members of Team Redstone would brief industry and answer questions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877192
    VIRIN: 230321-O-CT301-869
    Filename: DOD_109525686
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 APBI Overview, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    Team Redstone
    APBI
    Advance Planning Briefings to Industry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT