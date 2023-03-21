2023 APBI Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Tom O'Connor and AMCOM Ombudsman Terri Schwierling talk about this years Advance Planning Briefings to Industry (APBI). This years APBI theme was, "Government-Industry Partnership to Sustain Modernization and Readiness Beyond 2030." This three day event allowed members of industry to interact with multiple organizations across Redstone Arsenal. Members of Team Redstone would brief industry and answer questions.