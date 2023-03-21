Maj. Gen. Tom O'Connor and AMCOM Ombudsman Terri Schwierling talk about this years Advance Planning Briefings to Industry (APBI). This years APBI theme was, "Government-Industry Partnership to Sustain Modernization and Readiness Beyond 2030." This three day event allowed members of industry to interact with multiple organizations across Redstone Arsenal. Members of Team Redstone would brief industry and answer questions.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877192
|VIRIN:
|230321-O-CT301-869
|Filename:
|DOD_109525686
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 APBI Overview, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT