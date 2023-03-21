DOD Tech Expert Talks About Commercial Cloud Capabilities

Sharon Woods, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Hosting and Compute Center, discusses the launch of the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability at Federal News Network’s 2023 DOD Cloud Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 14:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877191
|Filename:
|DOD_109525607
|Length:
|00:50:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
