    Sisters, Cadet Mayer and Cadet Mayer compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Cadet Jesse Mayer and Cadet Hayle Mayer, Texas A&M University ROTC cadets, talk about their experiences growing up in a military family and competing in the 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Marksmanship Championship, Mar. 18, 2023 at Fort Benning, GA. U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria and Sgt. 1st Class Joel Turner.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877186
    VIRIN: 230318-A-UW671-475
    Filename: DOD_109525544
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    This work, Sisters, Cadet Mayer and Cadet Mayer compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

