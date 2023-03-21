Cadet Jesse Mayer and Cadet Hayle Mayer, Texas A&M University ROTC cadets, talk about their experiences growing up in a military family and competing in the 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Marksmanship Championship, Mar. 18, 2023 at Fort Benning, GA. U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria and Sgt. 1st Class Joel Turner.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877186
|VIRIN:
|230318-A-UW671-475
|Filename:
|DOD_109525544
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sisters, Cadet Mayer and Cadet Mayer compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
