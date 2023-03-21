Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yudh Abhyas 22 B-Roll

    INDIA

    12.03.2022

    Video by Benjamin Wilson 

    11th Airborne Division

    B-Roll package for Yudh Abhyas 22.

    Yudh Abhyas 22 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian army and 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877184
    VIRIN: 221203-D-FW724-000
    PIN: 221203
    Filename: DOD_109525527
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: IN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yudh Abhyas 22 B-Roll, by Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    YUDHABHYAS22

