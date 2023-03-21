Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! On today’s episode of #AFCLCTV, two Language Enabled Airman Program members with the most foreign languages will join us to discuss the art of learning a foreign language!
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed or implied in the contents of this video are those of the authors. They should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Air University, or other agencies or departments of the U.S. government or their international equivalents.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 14:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|877182
|VIRIN:
|230320-O-XQ105-321
|Filename:
|DOD_109525506
|Length:
|00:32:00
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCLC TV: The Art of Learning a Foreign Language, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT