    AFCLC TV: The Art of Learning a Foreign Language

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! On today’s episode of #AFCLCTV, two Language Enabled Airman Program members with the most foreign languages will join us to discuss the art of learning a foreign language!

    Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed or implied in the contents of this video are those of the authors. They should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Air University, or other agencies or departments of the U.S. government or their international equivalents.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 14:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 877182
    VIRIN: 230320-O-XQ105-321
    Filename: DOD_109525506
    Length: 00:32:00
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    TAGS

    LEAP
    language learning
    USAF
    AFCLC
    Air Force's Global Classroom
    National Foreign Language Week

