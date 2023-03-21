Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE civil engineer highlights the Mississippi River navigation channel

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Dan Fasching, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, civil engineer, discusses what he does to maintain the Mississippi River 9-foot navigation channel water levels and the importance of navigation to the Upper Midwest.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 13:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877181
    VIRIN: 230322-A-LI073-001
    Filename: DOD_109525503
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USACE civil engineer highlights the Mississippi River navigation channel, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navigation
    USACE
    Mississippi River
    Value

