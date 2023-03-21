USACE civil engineer highlights the Mississippi River navigation channel

Dan Fasching, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, civil engineer, discusses what he does to maintain the Mississippi River 9-foot navigation channel water levels and the importance of navigation to the Upper Midwest.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 13:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877181
|VIRIN:
|230322-A-LI073-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109525503
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
