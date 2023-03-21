Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Committee Holds Hearing on Military Recruiting

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Undersecretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo, Undersecretary of the Navy Erik K. Raven and Kristyn E. Jones, performing the duties of undersecretary of the Air Force, testify about military recruiting challenges at a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 13:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877171
    Filename: DOD_109525374
    Length: 02:12:00
    Location: DC, US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
