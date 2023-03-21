Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Bison 23-1 Tent Set-Up B-Roll

    CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, BELGIUM

    03.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – More than 120 personnel from the 435th Contingency Response Group deployed to support Exercise Agile Bison 23-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 5 - 14, 2023. Agile Bison is an exercise that allows the 435th CRG to practice its core mission set – Open the Airbase – in a simulated contested environment, with the added bonuses of dedicated airlift and partner nation integration.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877170
    VIRIN: 230306-F-IT949-2001
    Filename: DOD_109525367
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, BE

    NATO
    Belgium
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    United States Air Force
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Agile Bison 23-1

