CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – More than 120 personnel from the 435th Contingency Response Group deployed to support Exercise Agile Bison 23-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 5 - 14, 2023. Agile Bison is an exercise that allows the 435th CRG to practice its core mission set – Open the Airbase – in a simulated contested environment, with the added bonuses of dedicated airlift and partner nation integration.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877166
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-IT949-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109525288
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, BE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Exercise Agile Bison 23-1 First Responders B-Roll, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT