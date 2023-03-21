Exercise Agile Bison 23-1 ATOC/Maintenance B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – More than 120 personnel from the 435th Contingency Response Group deployed to support Exercise Agile Bison 23-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 5 - 14, 2023. Agile Bison is an exercise that allows the 435th CRG to practice its core mission set – Open the Airbase – in a simulated contested environment, with the added bonuses of dedicated airlift and partner nation integration.