    Secretary Blinken testifies before Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY24 Department of State budget request on Capitol Hill

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary Blinken testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY24 Department of State budget request on Capitol Hill.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 10:47
    Category: Briefings
    Location: DC, US

    Senate Committee
    Secretary Blinken
    FY24

