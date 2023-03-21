US Marines and Finnish Navy hone logistics skills (master)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Logistics is the art of moving supplies and people to where they need to be. Without logistics, armies wouldn’t have fuel for trucks, parts to repair them, or soldiers to drive them. It’s a military fundamental, and that’s why NATO forces regularly practise this crucial discipline with their Allies and partners.

Recently, the US Marine Corps teamed up with the Finnish Navy to practise this crucial discipline – but with a twist. The icy, island-studded waters of the Finnish archipelago are uniquely challenging to supply lines. Working with the Finnish troops, the US Marines learned how to move supplies using helicopters, transport aircraft and small, stealthy boats, as well as the burly transport trucks they brought from the United States in cold weather conditions.

The US Marines deployed to Finland for three months last fall – the longest stint the US military’s amphibious branch has spent in Finland to date. It signals a deepening relationship with Finland, a long-time NATO partner that applied for membership of the Alliance in 2022, together with Sweden. Deployments like this help Finland to continue familiarising itself with Allied tactics and techniques as the country prepares to join the Alliance as a full member.

Transcript

Captain Michael Roeske

US Marine Corps



“A lot of the equipment we have isn’t used to working in the cold. So we’ve had to adapt to make sure the trucks stay up and running in a cold environment. Additionally, a lot of the electronics we use naturally run off of batteries, and the cold siphons the batteries really quick.”



Captain Michael Roeske

US Marine Corps



“One of the big things we’ve taken away from the Finns is how do we work in a cold weather environment that’s also surrounded by water, as well as islands.”



Captain Juha Kilpi

Finnish Navy



“The conditions are really, really demanding. It’s the darkness. It’s the short daylight. And we need to operate. We need to exist there.”



Captain Juha Kilpi

Finnish Navy



“For us, the US Marine Corps is a big entity. We’ve learned from each other, our cultures, our language, so that we understand each other when we plan together and do things together.



I’ve been very, very satisfied with the cooperation that we’ve had.”



