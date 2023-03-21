Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Benjamin Reedy, 169th MXG, Aerospace Ground Equipment interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Reedy, an Aerospace Ground Equipment specialist with the 169th Maintenance Group, participates in an on-camera interview at McEntire Joint National Guard, South Carolina, March 3, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 09:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 877146
    VIRIN: 230304-Z-IV744-1001
    Filename: DOD_109524955
    Length: 00:06:17
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Benjamin Reedy, 169th MXG, Aerospace Ground Equipment interview, by SSgt Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AGE
    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    TFI
    169FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT