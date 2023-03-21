Financial Readiness on Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jeff Hollinshead, certified personal financial counselor, Military and Family Readiness for the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, describes how Airmen can utilize financial counseling and incentives to improve their financial lives during and after a deployment.



Jeff Hollinshead and Tom Slaughter are the current financial counselors at Al Udeid Air Base.