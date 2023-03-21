Jeff Hollinshead, certified personal financial counselor, Military and Family Readiness for the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, describes how Airmen can utilize financial counseling and incentives to improve their financial lives during and after a deployment.
Jeff Hollinshead and Tom Slaughter are the current financial counselors at Al Udeid Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 08:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877143
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-VL294-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109524836
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Financial Readiness on Deployment, by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
