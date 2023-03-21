Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Financial Readiness on Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    03.22.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Jeff Hollinshead, certified personal financial counselor, Military and Family Readiness for the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, describes how Airmen can utilize financial counseling and incentives to improve their financial lives during and after a deployment.

    Jeff Hollinshead and Tom Slaughter are the current financial counselors at Al Udeid Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 08:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877143
    VIRIN: 230322-F-VL294-1001
    Filename: DOD_109524836
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Financial Readiness on Deployment, by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    money
    finance
    readiness
    investing
    MFR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT