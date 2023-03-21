230321-N-XO016-0052 USCG CDR Cromwell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877135" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SANTA MARIA, Cape Verde (March 21, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Commander Derek Cromwell shares his thoughts about the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS), Mar. 21 2023. Hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), the AMFS is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with their international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges within African waters including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea/Released)