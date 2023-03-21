Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bulkeley AMFS Ship Tour

    CAPE VERDE

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    Military delegations from 38 nations tour the guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) during the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS), Mar. 21 2023. Hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), the AMFS is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with their international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges within African waters including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hutch Johnson/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 06:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: CV

    #amfs23 #cabo verde

