    Army Medal of Honor recipient drops in on 1st AD leaders, shares advice during visit to Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Army Col. (Ret.) Ralph Puckett, Jr., the last-living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War, visited 1st Armored Division Leaders, March 13, 2023, during his stay at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 21:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT BENNING, GA, US

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

