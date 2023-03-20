Army Col. (Ret.) Ralph Puckett, Jr., the last-living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War, visited 1st Armored Division Leaders, March 13, 2023, during his stay at Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 21:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877122
|VIRIN:
|230313-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|230313
|Filename:
|DOD_109524306
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Medal of Honor recipient drops in on 1st AD leaders, shares advice during visit to Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
