Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fly Girls 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Mar. 8, 2023) Yokota Air Base celebrated International Women's Day with the second annual Fly Girls event, honoring female aviators across the military. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 20:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877121
    VIRIN: 230308-N-BD319-001
    Filename: DOD_109524280
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fly Girls 2023, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women
    C-130
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT