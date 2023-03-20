YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Mar. 8, 2023) Yokota Air Base celebrated International Women's Day with the second annual Fly Girls event, honoring female aviators across the military. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 20:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877121
|VIRIN:
|230308-N-BD319-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109524280
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fly Girls 2023, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
