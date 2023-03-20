Exercise Dynamic Front is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation's ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 17:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877114
|VIRIN:
|230318-A-MG730-598
|Filename:
|DOD_109524047
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|OKSBOL, DK
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dynamic Front 23 Weapon System Arrival, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT