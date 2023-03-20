Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFWERX INSights - Elroy Air

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Elroy Air, an Agility Prime partner works closely with the United States Air Force and AFWERX. The Chaparral eVTOL can resupply our troops anywhere within a 150 mile radius, on demand and at no risk to human life. Chaparral can create a distributed autonomous logistics network in areas that would be challenging and dangerous using traditional manned aircraft. We are proud to help meet this need and for the continued partnership.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 17:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877113
    VIRIN: 230301-O-GC712-479
    PIN: 479
    Filename: DOD_109523992
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFWERX
    Agility Prime
    Elroy Air
    eVTOL Prime

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT