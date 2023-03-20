AFWERX INSights - Elroy Air

Elroy Air, an Agility Prime partner works closely with the United States Air Force and AFWERX. The Chaparral eVTOL can resupply our troops anywhere within a 150 mile radius, on demand and at no risk to human life. Chaparral can create a distributed autonomous logistics network in areas that would be challenging and dangerous using traditional manned aircraft. We are proud to help meet this need and for the continued partnership.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 17:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877113
|VIRIN:
|230301-O-GC712-479
|PIN:
|479
|Filename:
|DOD_109523992
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT