    Joint Base Readiness Exercise: medical evacuation

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The AFMS Hickam 15th Medical Group participated with the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade during the Joint Base Readiness Exercise last Friday, testing airmen and soldiers on their capability to provide medical care and perform evacuation procedures during a mass casualty.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 17:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 877112
    VIRIN: 230313-F-KU549-0001
    Filename: DOD_109523979
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Readiness Exercise: medical evacuation, by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    15 WG
    JBRE

