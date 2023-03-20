The AFMS Hickam 15th Medical Group participated with the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade during the Joint Base Readiness Exercise last Friday, testing airmen and soldiers on their capability to provide medical care and perform evacuation procedures during a mass casualty.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 17:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|877112
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-KU549-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109523979
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
Downloads: 1
|1
High-Res. Downloads: 1
|1
This work, Joint Base Readiness Exercise: medical evacuation, by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
