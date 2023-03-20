When we say one team, one fight we mean it.
That's a wrap on phase one of JBRE 23-01! JBRE provides realistic training in various operations, enabling our Airmen to provide distinct tools and capabilities needed for mission success in an ever-changing AOR. Great job team!
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 17:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|877110
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-KU549-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109523964
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Readiness Exercise: Phase I overview, by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT