    Joint Base Readiness Exercise: Phase I overview

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    When we say one team, one fight we mean it.
    That's a wrap on phase one of JBRE 23-01! JBRE provides realistic training in various operations, enabling our Airmen to provide distinct tools and capabilities needed for mission success in an ever-changing AOR. Great job team!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 17:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 877110
    VIRIN: 230303-F-KU549-0001
    Filename: DOD_109523964
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Exercise
    15 WG
    JBRE

