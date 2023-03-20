Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Readiness Exercise: Phase II overview

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Phase II of the Joint Base Readiness Exercise provided realistic training in various operations, enabling our Airmen to provide distinct tools and capabilities needed for mission success in an ever-changing theater. JBRE 23 is the largest exercise the 15th Wing has executed in over a decade, including over eight other participating units throughout the Pacific.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 16:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 877108
    VIRIN: 230317-F-JA727-0001
    Filename: DOD_109523926
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Exercise
    15 WG
    JBRE

