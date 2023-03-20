Joint Base Readiness Exercise: Phase II overview

Phase II of the Joint Base Readiness Exercise provided realistic training in various operations, enabling our Airmen to provide distinct tools and capabilities needed for mission success in an ever-changing theater. JBRE 23 is the largest exercise the 15th Wing has executed in over a decade, including over eight other participating units throughout the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 16:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|877108
|VIRIN:
|230317-F-JA727-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109523926
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
