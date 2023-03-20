The U.S. Army establishes its first garrison in Poland to manage forward operating sites within the Republic of Poland. The establishment of the U.S. Army's enduring presence in Poland demonstrates the United States' commitment to the Republic of Poland, the NATO Alliance and to the support of mission partners.
|03.21.2023
|03.21.2023 16:33
|Package
|877107
|230321-A-HV314-530
|2
|DOD_109523923
|00:01:00
|POZNAN, PL
|1
|1
This work, (No Graphics) The First Permanent U.S. Army Garrison is Established in Poland, by SGT James Alegria, SGT Patience Gbedema and CPT Kami Miles
