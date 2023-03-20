The Peggy Podcast Ep. 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877106" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Nelson Perron, the commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, the command chief of the 157th ARW, discuss the the past month for the Wing and an outlook of upcoming exercises and events in the third episode of the Peggy Podcast March 21, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The command team plans to empower Airmen with knowledge to be bold, ready owners. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)