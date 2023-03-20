Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Peggy Podcast Ep. 3

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Video

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Nelson Perron, the commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, the command chief of the 157th ARW, discuss the the past month for the Wing and an outlook of upcoming exercises and events in the third episode of the Peggy Podcast March 21, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The command team plans to empower Airmen with knowledge to be bold, ready owners. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

