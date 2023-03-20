Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Air Refueling Wing Large-Scale Readiness Exercise 2023

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing’s Mission Support Group and Operations Group participate in a multi-day large-scale readiness exercise in coordination with other sections on the base March 12, 2023, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Guardsmen regularly conduct training to build skills needed to maintain a consistent state of readiness to be prepared in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877105
    VIRIN: 230312-Z-NQ177-1001
    Filename: DOD_109523888
    Length: 00:15:08
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Large-Scale Readiness Exercise 2023, by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Large-scale Readiness Exercise

