Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The First Permanent U.S. Army Garrison is Established in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    03.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. James Alegria, Sgt. Patience Gbedema and Capt. Kami Miles

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army establishes its first garrison in Poland to manage forward operating sites within the Republic of Poland. The establishment of the U.S. Army's enduring presence in Poland demonstrates the United States' commitment to the Republic of Poland, the NATO Alliance and to the support of mission partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 16:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 877103
    VIRIN: 230321-A-HV314-158
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109523885
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: POZNAN, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The First Permanent U.S. Army Garrison is Established in Poland, by SGT James Alegria, SGT Patience Gbedema and CPT Kami Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps
    Camp Kosciuszko
    USAG Poland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT