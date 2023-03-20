Wings Over Homestead 2023 Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877072" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wings Over Homestead Air Show returns on April 1 and 2, 2023.



The thunderous roar of the Air Force Thunderbirds' F-16 Fighting Falcon demonstration team will be tearing through the skies over Homestead Air Reserve Base. Also joining the Thunderbirds will be a host of other aircraft, including everything from biplanes to supersonic jets to rocket cars. Besides the performing aircraft, many other warbirds, classic and vintage aircraft, military vehicles, and aviation-related items will be on static display for up-close viewing by the public. Numerous food, beverage, and memorabilia vendors will also be available to make the experience even more enjoyable. Hosting the airshow is the 482nd Fighter Wing, which maintains and operates HARB. Located near the southern end of the Florida peninsula, about 25 miles south of Miami, the base consists of approximately 3,000 military and civilian members. As a fully combat-ready unit capable of providing F-16C Fighting Falcon multi-purpose fighter aircraft, the 482nd FW provides mission-ready pilots and support personnel for short-notice worldwide deployment.