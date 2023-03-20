Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over Homestead 2023 Promo

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    Wings Over Homestead Air Show returns on April 1 and 2, 2023.

    The thunderous roar of the Air Force Thunderbirds' F-16 Fighting Falcon demonstration team will be tearing through the skies over Homestead Air Reserve Base. Also joining the Thunderbirds will be a host of other aircraft, including everything from biplanes to supersonic jets to rocket cars. Besides the performing aircraft, many other warbirds, classic and vintage aircraft, military vehicles, and aviation-related items will be on static display for up-close viewing by the public. Numerous food, beverage, and memorabilia vendors will also be available to make the experience even more enjoyable. Hosting the airshow is the 482nd Fighter Wing, which maintains and operates HARB. Located near the southern end of the Florida peninsula, about 25 miles south of Miami, the base consists of approximately 3,000 military and civilian members. As a fully combat-ready unit capable of providing F-16C Fighting Falcon multi-purpose fighter aircraft, the 482nd FW provides mission-ready pilots and support personnel for short-notice worldwide deployment.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 12:57
    Category: Commercials
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 

    #WingsOverHomestead #HARBReady #ReserveReady

