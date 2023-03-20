Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Redstone Womens History Month observance

    HUNTSVILLLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Womens history Month observance featuring a panel of: Dr. Juanita Christensen, Army Materiel Command deputy chief of staff for logistics, facilities and environmental; Sherene Dorazio, Veterans Affairs deputy executive director of the office of construction and facilities management; and Christine Altendorf, Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers director of military programs.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 11:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877061
    VIRIN: 230317-D-YY887-657
    Filename: DOD_109522789
    Length: 01:00:07
    Location: HUNTSVILLLE, AL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Women's History Month

