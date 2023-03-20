Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford Wolverine of the Day

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN78) March 10-17 Wolverines of the Day. March 10, Cryptologicical Technician Technical 2nd Class Jacob Ibbetson, from San Diego, California. March 11, Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Brandon Hunnicut, from Jacksonville, North Carolina. March 12, Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman David Lowery, from Rio Vista, Texas. March 15, Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jacob Sumner, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. March 16, Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Keith Cardinal, from Hazel Park Michigan. March 17, Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Lukenson Merilien, from Cap-Haitian, Haiti. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877057
    VIRIN: 230310-N-JJ744-2001
    Filename: DOD_109522771
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: US
    Hometown: CAP-HAITIEN, HT
    Hometown: HAZEL PARK, MI, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: RIO VISTA, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: TUSCALOOSA, AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Wolverine of the Day, by CPO Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Wolverine of the Day

