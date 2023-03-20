Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searching for missing person, rescues 28 off Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crew works to rescue people off an unseaworthy vessel, March 20, 2023, 6 miles south of Key West, Florida. 28 people were rescued and one is still missing. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Key West's crew)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877056
    VIRIN: 230320-G-G0107-1003
    Filename: DOD_109522754
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

