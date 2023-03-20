Coast Guard searching for missing person, rescues 28 off Key West

A Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crew works to rescue people off an unseaworthy vessel, March 20, 2023, 6 miles south of Key West, Florida. 28 people were rescued and one is still missing. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Key West's crew)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877056
|VIRIN:
|230320-G-G0107-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109522754
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
