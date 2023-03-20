Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dress Whites Inspection

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Machinery Repairman 1st Class Mickie Kitchens, from Roseland, Louisiana, checks uniforms during a uniform inspection in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877050
    VIRIN: 230311-N-XQ548-1001
    Filename: DOD_109522656
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    COMPTUEX
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Whites Inspection

