Nomads February TDY 2023

Nomads with the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, traveled to MacDill AFB, Florida, and Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, to conduct off-station training during the month of February. MacDill AFB and NAS Key West offer optimal airspaces for F-35A Lightning II flying training while avoiding weather attrition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 10:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877048
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-NY200-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109522630
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
