    Nomads February TDY 2023

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Nomads with the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, traveled to MacDill AFB, Florida, and Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, to conduct off-station training during the month of February. MacDill AFB and NAS Key West offer optimal airspaces for F-35A Lightning II flying training while avoiding weather attrition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leandra Garcia)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877048
    VIRIN: 230313-F-NY200-1001
    Filename: DOD_109522630
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Nomads February TDY 2023, by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    NAS Key West
    TDY
    33rd FW
    F 35A Lightning II

