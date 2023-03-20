Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Grand Opening Hohenfels (B-Roll)

    BY, GERMANY

    03.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    The USO Camp Albertshof cut the ribbon and opened its doors, providing support and services to rotational Soldiers in Hohenfels as well as service members and their families stationed on the installation.

    @1:08
    Grant McCormick, USO Regional Vice President

    @1:40
    CSM Alexander Yazzie, JMRC Command Sergeant Major

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 10:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877046
    VIRIN: 230317-A-PD715-272
    Filename: DOD_109522620
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Grand Opening Hohenfels (B-Roll), by SSG Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    USO
    Hohenfels
    AFN Bavaria
    Brian Moody

