The USO Camp Albertshof cut the ribbon and opened its doors, providing support and services to rotational Soldiers in Hohenfels as well as service members and their families stationed on the installation.
Grant McCormick, USO Regional Vice President
CSM Alexander Yazzie, JMRC Command Sergeant Major
|03.17.2023
|03.21.2023 10:59
|Package
|877046
|230317-A-PD715-272
|DOD_109522620
|00:01:52
|Location:
|BY, DE
|0
|0
This work, USO Grand Opening Hohenfels (B-Roll), by SSG Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
