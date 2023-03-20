Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Machine Gun Competition

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Texas Military Department

    The Governor's 20 held the Machine Gun competition. Texas National Guard Servicemembers are competing for the coveted "Governors Twenty" tab.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 10:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877041
    VIRIN: 230311-O-KM299-244
    Filename: DOD_109522522
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TXANG

