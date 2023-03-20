Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New York crew on patrol in Sector Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New York boat crew takes patrols in Key West with a Station Key West boat crew, March 20, 2023, Key West, Florida. The MSST New York crew is deployed from their homeport in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Key West's boat crew)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877039
    VIRIN: 230320-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_109522513
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    This work, Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New York crew on patrol in Sector Key West, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sector Key West
    MSST New York
    Station Key West
    weeklyvideos
    OPSEW
    OVS

