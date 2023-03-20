The 607th Combat Weather Squadron conducted small unit tactics and vehicle convoy training at Camp Humphreys, Feb. 28, 2023. This type of training is intended to integrate the Army's and Air Force's capabilities for joint combat readiness. (DOD video by SSgt Sha'Mar Smith, SGT Marzelle Day and SSgt Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 00:39
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|877022
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-AK971-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109521955
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Integrated Training, by SGT Marzelle Day, SSgt Heather Ley and SSgt Sha Mar Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT