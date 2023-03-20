Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Integrated Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marzelle Day, Staff Sgt. Heather Ley and Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The 607th Combat Weather Squadron conducted small unit tactics and vehicle convoy training at Camp Humphreys, Feb. 28, 2023. This type of training is intended to integrate the Army's and Air Force's capabilities for joint combat readiness. (DOD video by SSgt Sha'Mar Smith, SGT Marzelle Day and SSgt Heather Ley)

    tacp
    combat ready
    US Army
    USAF
    607th
    combined joint training

