Scorpion Lens 2023, Week 1 Day 4

Active duty and Reserve members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, prepare for the second week of Exercise Scorpion Lens 2023 at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, Monday, 20 March, 2023. The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)