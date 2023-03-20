Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scorpion Lens 2023, Week 1 Day 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Active duty and Reserve members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, prepare for the second week of Exercise Scorpion Lens 2023 at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, Monday, 20 March, 2023. The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 21:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 877020
    VIRIN: 230110-F-F3222-9001
    Filename: DOD_109521747
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scorpion Lens 2023, Week 1 Day 4, by SSgt Jerreht Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    Training
    Eastover
    Scorpion Lens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT