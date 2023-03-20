Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76th ORC CSM Potts Talks Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Black 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Potts of the 76th Operational Response Command talks about the value and importance of participating in a Best Warrior Competition while attending the Fiscal Year 22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition on March 4, 2022. He has a call to action for those interested in participating for upcoming competitions. The Fiscal Year 22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition was held for Army Reserve Soldiers at Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, during the week of March 2-6, 2022. The event was hosted by and utilized cadre and support staff from eight different Army Reserve commands.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 20:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877017
    VIRIN: 220304-A-CL806-032
    Filename: DOD_109521702
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 76th ORC CSM Potts Talks Best Warrior Competition, by SFC Chantell Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #armyreserve #csm #commandsergeantmajor #BestWarrior #BestWarriorCompetition #onaway

