76th ORC CSM Potts Talks Best Warrior Competition

Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Potts of the 76th Operational Response Command talks about the value and importance of participating in a Best Warrior Competition while attending the Fiscal Year 22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition on March 4, 2022. He has a call to action for those interested in participating for upcoming competitions. The Fiscal Year 22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition was held for Army Reserve Soldiers at Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, during the week of March 2-6, 2022. The event was hosted by and utilized cadre and support staff from eight different Army Reserve commands.
|03.04.2022
|03.20.2023 20:41
|Package
|877017
|220304-A-CL806-032
|DOD_109521702
|00:01:36
|CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|1
|1
