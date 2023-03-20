76th ORC CSM Potts Talks Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Potts of the 76th Operational Response Command talks about the value and importance of participating in a Best Warrior Competition while attending the Fiscal Year 22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition on March 4, 2022. He has a call to action for those interested in participating for upcoming competitions. The Fiscal Year 22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition was held for Army Reserve Soldiers at Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, during the week of March 2-6, 2022. The event was hosted by and utilized cadre and support staff from eight different Army Reserve commands.