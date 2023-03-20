Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Army 2023 Pistol B-Roll Part 1

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships is an annual, week-long, comprehensive live-fire training event that tests Soldiers ability to employ both their primary and secondary weapon systems, problem solve and think critically under the stress of competition.

    It is open to Soldiers in all components: active duty, Reserve, National Guard and ROTC and is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia. While the elements and spirit of competition are important, the critical intent of the competition in arms program is to develop marksmanship skills at the entry and intermediate level, recognize superior skill at the highest levels, raise the standards of marksmanship and increase lethality across the entire force.

    The 2023 'All Army' hosted more than 250 competitors. (Active Duty: 90; National Guard: 47; Reserve: 69; Air Guard: 8; Cadet: 39)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877013
    VIRIN: 230320-M-ZG886-429
    Filename: DOD_109521492
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Fort Benning
    All Army
    marksmanship competition
    Army readiness

