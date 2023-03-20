The 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships is an annual, week-long, comprehensive live-fire training event that tests Soldiers ability to employ both their primary and secondary weapon systems, problem solve and think critically under the stress of competition.
It is open to Soldiers in all components: active duty, Reserve, National Guard and ROTC and is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia. While the elements and spirit of competition are important, the critical intent of the competition in arms program is to develop marksmanship skills at the entry and intermediate level, recognize superior skill at the highest levels, raise the standards of marksmanship and increase lethality across the entire force.
The 2023 'All Army' hosted more than 250 competitors. (Active Duty: 90; National Guard: 47; Reserve: 69; Air Guard: 8; Cadet: 39)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 18:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877013
|VIRIN:
|230320-M-ZG886-429
|Filename:
|DOD_109521492
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, All Army 2023 Pistol B-Roll Part 1, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT