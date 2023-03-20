Maj Jennifer Powers, 335 TRS/CC, and CMSgt Robert Schlichtenmyer, 335 TRS/SEL, discuss recent events and upcoming events for the week of 20 March 2023 -- including the previous week's Air Show exercise and SMSgt Release Party, and the upcoming events such as the Crawfish Boil, the Assumption of Command, and the Easter celebration and other religious holidays.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 17:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|877005
|VIRIN:
|230320-F-PI774-931
|Filename:
|DOD_109521344
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keesler News 20 March 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT