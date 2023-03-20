Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler News 20 March 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Maj Jennifer Powers, 335 TRS/CC, and CMSgt Robert Schlichtenmyer, 335 TRS/SEL, discuss recent events and upcoming events for the week of 20 March 2023 -- including the previous week's Air Show exercise and SMSgt Release Party, and the upcoming events such as the Crawfish Boil, the Assumption of Command, and the Easter celebration and other religious holidays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 17:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 877005
    VIRIN: 230320-F-PI774-931
    Filename: DOD_109521344
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 20 March 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    81 TRW
    335 TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT