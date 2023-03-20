Aircrew members undergo Cal Fire dunker training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





B-ROLL: U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk pilots from the California Army National Guard’s 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, undergo underwater helicopter egress training with instructors from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), March 15, 2023, at the aquatics center on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. The training is required for Cal Guard and Cal Fire aircrew members who will fly missions to drop water on wildfires. First clip: Chief Warrant Officer 1 Joel List. Second and third clips: Chief Warrant Officer 1 Maldonado. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)