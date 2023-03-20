Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircrew members undergo Cal Fire dunker training

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    B-ROLL: U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk pilots from the California Army National Guard’s 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, undergo underwater helicopter egress training with instructors from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), March 15, 2023, at the aquatics center on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. The training is required for Cal Guard and Cal Fire aircrew members who will fly missions to drop water on wildfires. First clip: Chief Warrant Officer 1 Joel List. Second and third clips: Chief Warrant Officer 1 Maldonado. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877000
    VIRIN: 230315-Z-FD650-3001
    Filename: DOD_109521286
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 

    This work, Aircrew members undergo Cal Fire dunker training, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

