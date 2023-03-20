Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Maritime Forces Summit

    SAL ISLAND, CAPE VERDE

    03.18.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors supporting the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS), toured Sal Island and met with local students in a unique opportunity to learn about their culture, Sal Island, Cabo Verde, March 18, 2023.. Hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with their international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges within African waters including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MSgt Robert Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876999
    VIRIN: 230318-M-WQ703-0001
    Filename: DOD_109521279
    Length: 00:10:26
    Location: SAL ISLAND, CV

    TAGS

    #AMFS23
    #CABO VERDE

