    The Mississippi River Highway

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2022

    Video by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Every day thousands of vessels move people, commodities, and products across the country via the nation's rivers and harbors and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for ensuring the safe, reliable, efficient, and environmentally sustainable movement of these vessels. Shipping by barge can be the most cost-efficient and sustainable way of moving cargo via the Mississippi River where the St. Louis District, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains a 9-foot navigation channel. Watch as a tow pushing barges passes the Dredge Potter and Kimmswick on the Mississippi River.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876994
    VIRIN: 221028-A-KR238-0057
    Filename: DOD_109521177
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 

    TAGS

    Dredging Potter U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Navigation

