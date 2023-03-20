The Mississippi River Highway

Every day thousands of vessels move people, commodities, and products across the country via the nation's rivers and harbors and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for ensuring the safe, reliable, efficient, and environmentally sustainable movement of these vessels. Shipping by barge can be the most cost-efficient and sustainable way of moving cargo via the Mississippi River where the St. Louis District, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains a 9-foot navigation channel. Watch as a tow pushing barges passes the Dredge Potter and Kimmswick on the Mississippi River.
