Dredge Potter

The St. Louis District’s Potter, photographed on the Mississippi River during the 2022-23 dredging season was originally built in 1932 and is a dustpan dredge. During operations, the dustpan head is submerged toward the river bottom and water jets stir up the sand gravel on the bottom of the river, which is then vacuumed up and moved through 800 feet of pipe to be discharged somewhere outside the channel.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876992
|VIRIN:
|221028-A-KR238-0055
|Filename:
|DOD_109521164
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Corps of Engineers
