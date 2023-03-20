Dredge Potter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876992" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The St. Louis District’s Potter, photographed on the Mississippi River during the 2022-23 dredging season was originally built in 1932 and is a dustpan dredge. During operations, the dustpan head is submerged toward the river bottom and water jets stir up the sand gravel on the bottom of the river, which is then vacuumed up and moved through 800 feet of pipe to be discharged somewhere outside the channel.