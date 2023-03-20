Defenders from the 459th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, practice traversing terrain as a squad in a combat environment during the Integrated Defense Leadership Course, March 15, 2023. IDLC was designed to provide Reserve Defenders with intensely focused hands-on training to achieve and maintain combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876990
|VIRIN:
|230306-F-KJ690-797
|Filename:
|DOD_109521102
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, March 2023 Integrated Defense Leadership Course - Lead tactical squad movements, by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT