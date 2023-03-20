Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    March 2023 Integrated Defense Leadership Course - Lead tactical squad movements

    CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders from the 459th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, practice traversing terrain as a squad in a combat environment during the Integrated Defense Leadership Course, March 15, 2023. IDLC was designed to provide Reserve Defenders with intensely focused hands-on training to achieve and maintain combat readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876990
    VIRIN: 230306-F-KJ690-797
    Filename: DOD_109521102
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, OH, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Defenders
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    IDLC
    Integrated Defense Leadership Course

