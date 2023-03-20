Connecticut Army National Guard's Best Warrior competition is being held 23-26 March, 2023. This video is going to be used to help motivate the competitors when the competition starts.
|03.20.2023
|03.20.2023 14:46
|Video Productions
|876988
|230320-A-MN507-598
|DOD_109521062
|00:01:00
|CT, US
|1
|1
This work, CT BWC 2023 Welcome, by SSG John Randall, identified by DVIDS
