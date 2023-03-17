Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wax Museum

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.20.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Fourth graders at Arnn Elementary brought history to life, dressing up as prominent figures from the past for a "Change Maker Wax Museum" class project March 17 inside the school's cafeteria.

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Wax Museum, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    DODEA
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Be All You Can Be

