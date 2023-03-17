Fourth graders at Arnn Elementary brought history to life, dressing up as prominent figures from the past for a "Change Maker Wax Museum" class project March 17 inside the school's cafeteria.
#ArmyFamily #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 04:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876930
|VIRIN:
|230320-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109519817
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wax Museum, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT