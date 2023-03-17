Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stuttgart Theater Center B-Roll

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    03.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marie Alth 

    AFN Stuttgart

    The award-winning Kelley Theater in Stuttgart Germany has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years with multiple musicals and plays, along with volunteer opportunities for all! For information about shows or reservations, go to https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/.../stuttgart-theatre-center.

    Alan Buxkemper
    Stuttgart Theater Center Director

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 04:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876929
    VIRIN: 230307-A-FB640-680
    Filename: DOD_109519807
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    This work, Stuttgart Theater Center B-Roll, by SGT Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    actors
    USAG Stuttgart
    actresses
    plays
    Stuttgart Theater Center
    Kelley Theater

