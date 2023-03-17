Stuttgart Theater Center B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876929" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The award-winning Kelley Theater in Stuttgart Germany has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years with multiple musicals and plays, along with volunteer opportunities for all! For information about shows or reservations, go to https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/.../stuttgart-theatre-center.



Alan Buxkemper

Stuttgart Theater Center Director